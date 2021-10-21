Pinterest Makes Money Like Other Social Media Platforms: Through Ad Revenue

Social media companies have boomed over the past decade, some facing severe criticism for operations and values (such as Facebook for its valuing of profit over people, according to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen ). Pinterest, which was founded in 2010, has largely avoided public scandal but for an incident in 2020, where two former employees alleged discrimination and retaliation.

Pinterest is a social platform where users “pin” content of interest on their Pinterest boards and then title them with a corresponding theme. Like most social media companies, Pinterest makes money primarily through advertising. But how does Pinterest’s revenue system work?

How Pinterest makes money

Advertising revenue is the key to Pinterest’s earning strategy, as is the case with Facebook and Instagram (which is owned by Facebook). Pinterest's primary source of revenue is the sale of what it calls “promoted pins.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pinterest Facebook Users may browse Pinterest for interests such as pancake recipes.

On Pinterest, users create their own curated online boards organized by themes ranging from vegan recipes to minimalist living to fashion. Users can create their own “pins” as well.

Article continues below advertisement

The company sells promoted pins, which are advertisements designed to look very similar to the posts or pins made by regular users of the platform. These promoted pins bring in the bulk of Pinterest’s revenue. CNBC reported that in 2018, promoted pins earned about $3 per Pinterest user.

Source: Pinterest Facebook A Pinterest browsing page.

Article continues below advertisement

Promoted pins are based on targeted advertising, meaning that Pinterest uses data from user interests and search terms to focus advertising on subjects and products that will interest a particular user.

According to Investopedia, the company has said, “We address various advertiser objectives through our Promoted Pin ad format, which contains either a single image, a carousel of images or video. Our ability to develop new and improve existing advertising products will be an important driver of our future growth”

Article continues below advertisement