State-Owned Chinese Stocks Are Delisting From U.S. Exchanges

The reality is that these companies likely have financial data that China wants to keep on the down low. The less America knows, the bigger a hand China has to work with in all kinds of geopolitical agendas. China doesn't work with the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the U.S. (first instituted in the wake of the Enron Corp. scandal) and therefore operates in a gray area with U.S. regulators.