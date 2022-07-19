These Stocks Are Red Hot for Investors During a Heat Wave

Pool Corporation had a successful first quarter in fiscal 2022. In its first-quarter earnings report in April, the company reported that its diluted earnings of $4.41 per share were higher than the $2.42 the previous year and more than the $3.14 expectation. The revenue was also up, as it reported a revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter ending March 31, an increase from the $1.06 billion last year.