Topo Chico Shortage Is Back in 2022 With a Vengeance

Apart from the usual suspects, including supply-chain issues, this time around the issue seems to be something else. Mexico’s industrial hub, Monterrey, from which Topo Chico is sourced and where it's bottled, is going through drought due to a heat wave and a dearth of rain in recent years. The drought has caused a severe water shortage, which has led to a halt in the production of several products in a bid to save water for more urgent uses. This might be one of the causes that are leading to the shortage of the product in 2022.