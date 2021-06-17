Heatwave Stocks: Summer Looks Good on These Investments

Salt Lake City has met its all-time heat record of 107 degrees, and 40 million people are getting ready to experience temperatures in excess of 100 degrees. Summer 2021 is approaching with brute force, and some stocks are good buys for the heatwave .

Now that "sell in May" is behind us, trading volumes have recovered and certain sectors are primed to outperform, from travel to refrigeration. What stocks fare better in warm weather? Crack open a cold one from the fridge and turn on your AC as you prepare to do your due diligence on these heatwave stocks from across the spectrum.