FOMO ETF Tracks Trending Stocks for You, Challenges BUZZ ETF

One of the ETF’s holdings—AMC Entertainment (AMC)—is falling on June 9. Shares of the movie theater chain were down 7 percent at $51.12 as of 10:15 a.m. ET. However, the fund currently owns just 407 shares of AMC. AMC stock has risen by 2,343 percent YTD driven by buying support from bullish retail investors on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. GameStop (GME), another popular meme stock and one of the fund's holdings, was up 1.5 percent to $304.36.