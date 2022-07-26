SIGA Technologies Stock: Lots of Potential on WHO Monkeypox Declaration

With WHO declaring monkeypox an emergency, more doctors will be able to prescribe TPOXX and SIGA's sales should go up. Although the FDA hasn't approved TPOXX for monkeypox in the U.S., the drug can be prescribed on a compassionate basis—it has already been used by the CDC to treat at least one patient with monkeypox. In Jan. 2022, it was approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and complications following vaccination against smallpox.