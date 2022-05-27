Top Stocks for Investors Amid the Monkeypox Outbreak

Chimerix (CMRX)

Chimerix is one of the leading antiviral drug developers in the U.S. The company creates oral antiviral therapeutics to help reduce oral infections. Its product Tembexa, is the first antiviral medicine to be approved by the FDA in 2021 as a smallpox treatment for all age groups. The medicine is one of the leading candidates to be used for assisting in monkeypox treatment.