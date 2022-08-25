Psychedelic Stocks to Watch — Alcoholism Research Shows Promise

If you don’t want to go the ETF route, a potential investing strategy for individual stock selection is to find the common threads among their holdings. Just remember that this is a high-risk sector due to legal constraints and smaller capitalization. Impact investors with a social font can find merit in psychedelic investing due to its impact on the state of mental health care in the U.S. and across the world. As part of a strong and diverse investing strategy, it can likely make a difference in your portfolio and the psychedelic industry at large.