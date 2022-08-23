GARP Stocks to Know About in the Second Half of 2022

Owner of brands Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is on analysts’ minds with a forecasted upside of 25.4 percent. The stock is down nearly 11 percent YTD and could see its EPS jump 10.8 percent by year’s end (plus another 12.3 percent of the EPS growth in 2023). According to Robert Drbul, an analyst at Guggenheim, “We believe TPR will continue to benefit from its pricing power.”