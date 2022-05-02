A Tone Deaf Promo Email Has Kate Spade Fans Furious With Retailer Ulta Beauty

Retailer Ulta Beauty sent customers an email this morning announcing to fans that they would be able to receive a bundle deal for Kate Spade's accessory line.

The email displayed a photo of a new Kate Spade New York perfume called "Sparkle." So, what caused the outrage?

The email was coupled with a subject line that stated "Come hang with Kate Spade." Initially, a few people didn't catch on to why fans were mad about the subject line.