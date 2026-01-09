ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Your Social Security paycheck might see smaller COLA adjustments in the future

The cost of living adjustment (COLA) won't be as high as it is now in a year's time.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
The Social Security Administration office. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images)
The Social Security Administration office. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images)

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates three times in the last four months of 2025, a measure that was hailed by the public and the Donald Trump administration. However, it may not repeat the feat in 2026, and that could have an impact on Social Security payments in 2027. The US Fed indicated that cuts in the future could be paused, which could indirectly lead to a lower Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027, according to a Newsweek report.

Representative image of a Social Security administrative office. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Veronique D)
Representative image of a Social Security administrative office. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Veronique D)

The reason behind this is something called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The report states that the Fed’s benchmark rate will range from 3.5% to 3.75% in 2026, a 0.75 percentage point drop from the 4.25% to 4.50% target range it had set in January. The decisions of the Fed are taken into account by the CPI-W.

This index is used to measure inflation and determine the COLA for next year’s Social Security payments, according to the report. As per estimates, the COLA for 2027 could be as low as 2.1%. In 2026, that was set at 2.8% after 2.5% in 2025. This marked drop means that more than 70 million Social Security beneficiaries face lower COLA adjustments. As a result, the rise in the amount they receive through Social Security checks won't be the same as it was in 2026 and 2025.

A protester demonstrates against a Bush administration in June 18, 2001 | Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt
Representative image of a demonstrator. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

“While many Americans are celebrating the Fed finally starting to lower rates from the highs they rose to in the post-pandemic years, that also can come with a surprise for Social Security recipients,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, said. “The COLA rise in recent years has been significant due to ongoing inflationary pressures that drove interest rates higher. Now that those same rates are falling, that also could equate to a smaller COLA adjustment in the checks millions of seniors receive.”

However, a lower COLA adjustment should also signify lower inflation and lower expenses in the long run. Whether that will come true is yet to be seen. The administration is urging the Fed to cut interest rates even more, but this could lead to a high inflation rate. It would not bode well for the seniors whose Social Security checks would not be in line with the rising prices in the economy.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla
Representative Image of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. (Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)

"CPI measures the rate of inflation, not the level of prices. So even if your COLA goes up, that doesn’t mean prices are coming down. It just means they’re rising more slowly off of already higher levels,” 9i Capital Group CEO Kevin Thompson said.

More on Market Realist:

Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news

New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025

Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman compares a 1997 grocery receipt to today’s prices — she was not ready for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman compares a 1997 grocery receipt to today’s prices — she was not ready for it
The TikTok user shared that the cost of 122 grocery items back then was just $155.
2 hours ago
Your Social Security paycheck might see smaller COLA adjustments in the future
ECONOMY & WORK
Your Social Security paycheck might see smaller COLA adjustments in the future
The cost of living adjustment (COLA) won't be as high as it is now in a year's time.
2 hours ago
Trump vows to restore the 'American dream' with his latest move and make homes affordable
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump vows to restore the 'American dream' with his latest move and make homes affordable
Mortgage rates have been falling in the last year, but the housing market hasn't done well.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' player stuns Drew Carey with an incredible win — even gets a standing ovation
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player stuns Drew Carey with an incredible win — even gets a standing ovation
The contestant was following the host's advice, but even he did not expect it to work so well.
2 hours ago
Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'
WALMART
Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'
A man's Walmart experience where an item that cost $12 online, surged to $29 at store, irks the internet
2 hours ago
Trump's Treasury Secretary reveals the 'missing ingredient' for economic growth
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Treasury Secretary reveals the 'missing ingredient' for economic growth
The Treasury Secretary also asked the Fed to go forward with an open mind in 2026.
4 hours ago
U-Haul report reveals 5 states that attracted the most movers in 2025 — and it's not surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
U-Haul report reveals 5 states that attracted the most movers in 2025 — and it's not surprising
The South provides a unique shot at affordable living, which is attractive to millions.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player earns wild card and wins over $60,000 by solving 'easy' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player earns wild card and wins over $60,000 by solving 'easy' puzzle
"Dan's big win was adding the vowel "I" to his letter combo. Congratulations on $40K!" a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
Trump wants to block Wall Street investors from buying single-family homes — here's why
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump wants to block Wall Street investors from buying single-family homes — here's why
President Trump said he would ask the Congress to 'codify' the ban and share more details soon.
1 day ago
'Stranger Things' ended up making an insane amount of money for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Stranger Things' ended up making an insane amount of money for the US economy
The show also led to a surge of interest in several products that translated into rising sales.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey screams as player loses everything due to a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey screams as player loses everything due to a single number
The contestant had the best chance to win the car but her own choices cost her.
1 day ago
Americans are saying no to this $120,000 job despite thousands of vacancies
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are saying no to this $120,000 job despite thousands of vacancies
It turns out that a lot of Americans are not interested in or adept at doing hands-on work.
1 day ago
Powerball player misses out on $1.8 billion jackpot by a single number — yet there’s good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball player misses out on $1.8 billion jackpot by a single number — yet there’s good news
The player was able to match five of the six numbers, including the Powerball number.
1 day ago
Americans could see their grocery bills rise $175 a week if they follow RFK Jr.’s dietary plan
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could see their grocery bills rise $175 a week if they follow RFK Jr.’s dietary plan
The HHS Secretary urged Americans to consume healthy food, but their prices are the biggest problem.
1 day ago
FDA issues highest risk warning for a popular cookie product — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues highest risk warning for a popular cookie product — return ASAP for full refund
The cookies were sold during December of last year and could lead to fatal instances.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humorously plans a Boba tea party after losing $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humorously plans a Boba tea party after losing $50,000
"I'm not going to lie, that was a tough puzzle. Deceptively tough. Sorry about the loss! No shade to you for that one," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise
Other users were also invested in the way the product turned out days later.
2 days ago
GOP pollster shares chart showing the woeful state of American jobs under Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP pollster shares chart showing the woeful state of American jobs under Trump
The President has a lot of work to do ahead of the Midterms for his party to do well.
2 days ago
4 smart decisions to grow your wealth after the Venezuela attack
ECONOMY & WORK
4 smart decisions to grow your wealth after the Venezuela attack
President Trump recently captured Nicolas Maduro, sending markets into a frenzy.
2 days ago
Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky
WALMART
Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky
When users ask for product recommendations, advertisements will show up as sponsored prompts.
2 days ago