Short-Swing Profit Rule: When and to Whom Does It Apply?

Coming back to the short-swing rule, there's still ambiguity if this rule will apply to RC Ventures’ stake sale. The firm announced its stake when it was around 9.8 percent, as opposed to 10 percent required for a person or a firm to be considered an insider. However, this stake grew due to share buybacks subsequently. The recent sale also related to a sizable chunk that was purchased in January and February this year. This would also be outside of the six-month window as specified by the short-swing profit rule.