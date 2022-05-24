Insider Trading Is Rampant in Cryptocurrency — Retail Traders Bear the Brunt

As of late May, cryptocurrency is in a hefty downturn. In February, even before the most recent losses, more than half of all Bitcoin (BTC) investors had lost money on their initial investment. That doesn’t even include the thousands of altcoins that exist, many of which are smaller in scale and more greatly impacted by whales (individual wallets that hold a large chunk of crypto, which can cause the asset’s value to plummet if sold at once).