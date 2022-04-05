Unlike the Stock Market, Front Running Crypto Isn't Illegal — Here's Why

One area of muddied waters is NFTs. Traders can front run blockchain-based NFTs. NFTs are more centralized than blockchain transactions. While they’re still decentralized, there's some sort of organization behind the creation of an NFT collection. For example, companies (like the NBA or Outside Interactive) have their own NFT collections. In this case, there are clear insiders who can use information to snag an NFT at a low price and resell it for more cryptocurrency.