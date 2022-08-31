Republican Candidates Stoke Controversy With Plans for Social Security

President Joe Biden called out a Republican plan for Social Security on Saturday, Aug. 27, tweeting that Sen. Ron Johnson (R–Wis.) is among the GOP politicians seeking to cut the program.

“Senator Ron Johnson wants Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year,” Biden wrote. “He’s the same guy who said if Republicans get control of Congress, they’ll try to get rid of the [Affordable Care Act] again — denying insurance to people with preexisting conditions. These guys never stop.”