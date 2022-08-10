Blue Nile vs. Brilliant Earth: Reviewers and Customers Compare the Online Jewelers

Another user, however, reported a problem with the setting of their diamond from Brilliant Earth, saying the basket was at risk of breaking. “Their customer service was polite but empty,” that user said. “Had to replace the head with a local jeweler that I trust. Also, my 18k yellow gold band is .4-.5 mm thinner than it was supposed to be. It’s about 1.3 [mm] and way too small for my diamond. Don’t recommend. I am having my ring reset after the wedding.”