Home > Personal Finance > Real Estate Source: Getty Here Are 5 Tips for Moving Back in With Your Parents Amid the higher cost of living, many people are having to reconsider their living arrangements. Here are tips for moving back in with your parents. By Anya Binx Apr. 4 2023, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

Amid the unbelievable increase in the cost of living, many people have opted to move back in with their parents. People may choose to live with their parents while regaining financial stability or for other reasons. Regardless of why the decision is made, people with the opportunity to move back home may choose to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

So here are five tips for moving back in with your parents. It's important to make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone and to also set clear expectations.

Is it worth it to move back in with your parents?

Source: Getty Images

When thinking about the potential need or want to move back in with your parents, there's plenty to factor in while making that decision. What is the relationship like between you and your parents? Is the home life something you feel is best for you, and have you factored in the potential impact on your mental or physical health? Overall, is it worth it to move back in with your parents?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

For some, there's little to no problem with having to move home for whatever reason. Low rent (or no rent at all), access to food and utilities, and other accommodations make moving back home sound like a reasonable choice for those who have the opportunity.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

It's important to remember that not everyone's home life looks the same, and even in a time of need, some folks may determine that it isn't worth it for them to move back in with their parents. It comes down to making a deeply personal decision that requires planning. Whatever your situation, here are five tips to consider if you're moving back in with your parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

1. Help out when you're able to

If you're moving into a home, do what you can to maintain the upkeep of your living space and the rest of the house — care for it as if it were still your own. Offer to take care of chores or other areas of need when you can, and if it's within your means, offer to pay for rent or help out with additional expenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

It's important to help out around the house or chip in for rent, utilities, food, and other goods. This will lessen the possible financial pressure put on your parents after you move back in.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Be grateful

If your parents agree to let you move back home, let them know you're grateful. Share your appreciation with them when you move back in and throughout your stay, however long that ends up being. It's important to show your parents you're grateful and not trying to exploit them.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Set a timeline for your stay

Source: Unsplash

Even if you don't have a set date when you're looking to leave the nest again, talk with your parents and get a mutual understanding of how long you can stay or when you'd need to move out by. Mapping out a timeline for your future plans is just as helpful for them as the hosts. They may communicate their own personal deadline to you, which grants insight into your next move.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. Keep up with a routine

When moving back in with your parents, it's important that you try to maintain some aspects of what your life was like before the move. Try to maintain your everyday routine and schedule. Your mental health can be greatly impacted by the move back in with your parents, so it's essential that you stay in tune with what's best for you.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

While spending quality time with your parents is important, you can also take time for yourself and live like an adult. Make room for social outings, continue to go on dates, get your workout in, and keep up with the things you enjoy. Just because you've moved back in with your parents doesn't mean you're expected to change how you were living completely.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. Make sure you're respectful

Source: Getty Images

Even though you're an adult, you must respect your parents, especially since you will be living in their home. Know the ground rules. Even though you're an adult, it's important to understand and adhere to the set expectations. Talk with your parents about boundaries regarding all parties living together.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement