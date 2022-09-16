UPS Needs 100,000 Seasonal Workers and Will Pay Up to $30 Per Hour
If there was ever a time to apply for a UPS seasonal driver position, it would be now. UPS announced at the beginning of September 2022 that it's looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers and is prepared to offer competitive wages.
Here’s a look at how much UPS is willing to pay for seasonal drivers and how simple the company has made the application process.
Some UPS seasonal employees could be making between $15 and $30 per hour.
Depending on where you live and the position you apply for, you could be making up to $30 per hour working during the company's seasonal period. The seasonal period typically lasts from October to mid-January, the time of year when deliveries are most often made.
As a part of the preparations for the holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, UPS is looking to fill more than 100,000 full-time and part-time slots, which include positions for delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers, according to a company press release.
To further entice individuals to apply, UPS says it also has permanent positions available in certain areas to those who submit their applications early. The global shipping company was also sure to add that “a full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year,” which doesn’t include the thousands of dollars the company contributes to “health, wellness, and pension benefits.”
In 2021, UPS says it transitioned 35,000 seasonal employees into permanent positions, allowing many individuals to receive a stable income. In addition to providing its employees with access to competitive wages and benefits, UPS has also made its Earn and Learn program available to certain employees, which provides “up to $25,000 for college tuition and expenses.”
UPS is offering jobs to some applicants in as little as 25 minutes.
To ensure UPS is ready for the holiday rush, it has also simplified its application process so that it's able to hire individuals much quicker. UPS says some applicants could receive a job offer within just 25 minutes after applying. This is because roughly 80 percent of the seasonal positions the company is looking to fill won’t require an interview.
Here's how to apply for a seasonal or hourly position at UPS.
Anyone who is looking to apply for a UPS seasonal or hourly position can do so directly on the UPS website. UPS is currently hiring for the following positions:
- Warehouse workers
- Package handlers
- Driver helpers
- Personal vehicle drivers
- Tractor-trailer drivers
- Package delivery drivers
Some UPS seasonal positions do require that you either have a driver's license or CDL so be sure to thoroughly read the job description before applying.