TikToker Falls Victim to Facebook Housing Scam, Loses Over $2K

Times are tough these days and many are having to make major adjustments in how they live and what they buy because of it. Some have even resorted to living inside their vehicles. TikToker @sillysteph01 has been living in her car for months now, working for DoorDash until she could save enough to upgrade her circumstances.

Unfortunately, a Facebook housing scam interfered with her plans, and her bank, Chime, wasn't much help.