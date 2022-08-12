What It Takes to Make Money on Audible and How Much You Can Earn

The primary method to make money on Audible is selling audiobooks. If you’re an author with an existing list of book titles, you can create audio versions of the books and bring them to Audible. The platform accepts a variety of genres. You can also put your podcasts on Audible and earn from them. Audible will pay you a cut of the revenue generated from your content. Among other factors, the royalty percentage is influenced by whether the content is exclusive on Audible.