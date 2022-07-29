The Back2Work Deposit Text Message Isn’t What You Think It Is

Take a wrong step with the Back2Work text message and you could regret it. The scam is designed to steal your information or money. If you tap the link provided in the text, malicious software may be installed on your phone or you many be taken to a fake website designed to steal your information. Once the scammers acquire your personal details, they can use them to change your bank details in jobless benefits applications so that your payments would go to them, or apply for bank loans or credit cards in your name.