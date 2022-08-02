These States Let You Stay Anonymous When You Win the Lottery

In Missouri, Kansas, Mississippi, Maryland, and North Dakota, you may request to keep your identity private, regardless of the size of the lottery prize amount. Meanwhile, you can stay anonymous if you've won more than $10,000 in Minnesota, and more than $100,000 in Arizona. And in Georgia, Florida, and Illinois, you’re allowed to mask your identity if you won $250,000 or more, and in New Jersey, Texas, and West Virginia if you've won more than $1 million.