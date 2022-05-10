Young Thug's Net Worth May Suffer Due to Gang-Related Charges

Young Thug, who was born Jeffery Lamar Williams in Atlanta, has had a tumultuous path as well as plenty of career success. The rap artist has been featured on songs such as "Havana" by Cuban singer Camila Cabello and won a Grammy for songwriting on "This Is America" in 2019, for which he also provided background vocals. Young Thug was arrested in Atlanta on May 9, 2022, for gang-related charges.

Birthdate: August 9, 1991

Other names: SEX, Thugger

Partner: Jerrika Karlae

Children: 6