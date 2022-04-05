According to The New York Times, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that it's necessary for Congress to act quickly regarding the package. She said, "Every dollar we requested is essential, and we will continue to work with Congress to get all of the funding we need but time is of the essence. We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package." Psaki's main concern is getting the package approved for tests and treatments before May and June.