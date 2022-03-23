Netflix's 'Young, Famous, & African' Cast Is Also Very Rich

Netflix's 'Young, Famous, & African' Cast Is Also Very RichBy Anna Quintana
Mar. 23 2022, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
If you are a fan of The Real Housewives franchise or Bling Empire, Young, Famous, & African should be your next binge-watch.
The Netflix show is set in Johannesburg, South Africa, and follows a group of successful entertainers and entrepreneurs — all with impressive net worths that we expect to grow following the success of Young, Famous, and African.
So, what is the cast really worth? Keep reading to find out.
Khanyi Mbau — $10 million
Khanyi Mbau is a South African actress who got her start in television in 2004 in the soap opera Muvhango. More recently, she won the South African International Film Academy Award for Best Actress in 2019.
According to CelebrityNetWorth, her net worth is estimated at $10 million.
Diamond Platnumz — $4 million
Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz (real name: Nasibu Abdul Jumma) is currently dating Zari the Boss Lady (more on here below). Along with earning income from his music and live performances, Platnumz also has endorsement deals with Coca-Cola, Vodacom, and other major companies, according to Wealthy Genius.
Annie Macaulay-Idibia — $5 million
Nigerian model Annie Macaulay-Idibia is a model and actress, having landed magazine covers such as Glamour South Africa. She has also acted in several TV shows and movies and is a producer as well.
Along with entertainment, Idibia is the owner of the beauty salon BeOlive Hair Studio in Atlanta, Ga., and is married to Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia.
Her husband's net worth is estimated at $22.5 million, while Cinemaholic estimates her net worth at closer to $5 million.
Zari the Boss Lady — $8 million
Zari Hassan earned her nickname the Boss Lady for a good reason. The South African businesswoman and entertainer is best known for her music but also owns a beauty salon, among other investments.
She also inherited a large chunk of money from her late husband, Ivan Semwanga, who owned a real estate company. Today, Zari's net worth is estimated at $8 million.
Nadia Nakai — $1 million
South African-born rapper Nadia Nakai has an estimated net worth of $1 million thanks to her music career and the launch of her record label, Nyovest’s Family Tree Records in 2021.
In 2019, she was also named best female artist by the South African Hip Hop Awards.
Swanky Jerry — $1.5 million
A bonafide fashion icon, Swanky Jerry (real name: Jeremiah Ogbodo) is a celebrity stylist and was recently featured on the cover of GQ South Africa.
In 2014, he was named the Stylist of the Year Award at the Lagos Fashion Awards, and his net worth is reported to be $1.5 million.
Andile Ncube — $1 million
A popular TV host, Andile Ncube is best known for hosting the Mzansi music show LIVE. While his net worth has not been confirmed, Meaww reported that Ncube is worth $1 million.
Naked DJ (Quinton Masina) — $3.5 million
According to The Cinemaholic, Naked DJ is worth $3.5 million thanks to his work as a professional DJ and radio personality. And now after adding reality star to his resume, we can only imagine his net worth to grow.
Watch Young, Famous, and African on Netflix now.