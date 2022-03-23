Logo
Home > Net Worth
Young, Famous, & African cast
Source: Netflix

Netflix's 'Young, Famous, & African' Cast Is Also Very Rich

By

Mar. 23 2022, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

If you are a fan of The Real Housewives franchise or Bling Empire, Young, Famous, & African should be your next binge-watch.

The Netflix show is set in Johannesburg, South Africa, and follows a group of successful entertainers and entrepreneurs — all with impressive net worths that we expect to grow following the success of Young, Famous, and African.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what is the cast really worth? Keep reading to find out.

Khanyi Mbau — $10 million

khanyi net worth
Source: Netflix

Khanyi Mbau is a South African actress who got her start in television in 2004 in the soap opera Muvhango. More recently, she won the South African International Film Academy Award for Best Actress in 2019.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, her net worth is estimated at $10 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Diamond Platnumz — $4 million

nadia nakai diamond platnumz net worth
Source: Netflix

Diamond Platnumz (R) with co-star Nadia Nakai.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz (real name: Nasibu Abdul Jumma) is currently dating Zari the Boss Lady (more on here below). Along with earning income from his music and live performances, Platnumz also has endorsement deals with Coca-Cola, Vodacom, and other major companies, according to Wealthy Genius.

His net worth is estimated at $4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Macaulay-Idibia — $5 million

annie macaulay idibia net worth
Source: Netflix

Nigerian model Annie Macaulay-Idibia is a model and actress, having landed magazine covers such as Glamour South Africa. She has also acted in several TV shows and movies and is a producer as well.

Along with entertainment, Idibia is the owner of the beauty salon BeOlive Hair Studio in Atlanta, Ga., and is married to Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia.

Her husband's net worth is estimated at $22.5 million, while Cinemaholic estimates her net worth at closer to $5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Zari the Boss Lady — $8 million

zari boss lady net worth
Source: Netflix

Zari Hassan earned her nickname the Boss Lady for a good reason. The South African businesswoman and entertainer is best known for her music but also owns a beauty salon, among other investments.

She also inherited a large chunk of money from her late husband, Ivan Semwanga, who owned a real estate company. Today, Zari's net worth is estimated at $8 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Nadia Nakai — $1 million

nadia nakai net worth
Source: Netflix

South African-born rapper Nadia Nakai has an estimated net worth of $1 million thanks to her music career and the launch of her record label, Nyovest’s Family Tree Records in 2021.

In 2019, she was also named best female artist by the South African Hip Hop Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Swanky Jerry — $1.5 million

swanky jerry net worth
Source: Netflix

Annie Macaulay Idibia and Jeremiah Ogbodo (Swanky Jerry).

A bonafide fashion icon, Swanky Jerry (real name: Jeremiah Ogbodo) is a celebrity stylist and was recently featured on the cover of GQ South Africa.

In 2014, he was named the Stylist of the Year Award at the Lagos Fashion Awards, and his net worth is reported to be $1.5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Andile Ncube — $1 million

andile ncube net worth
Source: Netflix

A popular TV host, Andile Ncube is best known for hosting the Mzansi music show LIVE. While his net worth has not been confirmed, Meaww reported that Ncube is worth $1 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Naked DJ (Quinton Masina) — $3.5 million

naked dj net worth
Source: Netflix

Naked DJ and girlfriend Kayleigh Schwark.

According to The Cinemaholic, Naked DJ is worth $3.5 million thanks to his work as a professional DJ and radio personality. And now after adding reality star to his resume, we can only imagine his net worth to grow.

Watch Young, Famous, and African on Netflix now.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.