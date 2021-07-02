Xenon Pay's Price Prediction: A 5-Year Outlook

Many cryptocurrencies, including flagship Bitcoin, are pulling back again as some investors take profits after the recent rebound . But Xenon Pay II (X2P) is bucking the trend, rising and catching the attention of many investors looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode . What's Xenon Pay (X2P) crypto's price prediction, and is it a good investment?

Xenon Pay is a DeFi project based on the Binance blockchain, and its official cryptocurrency is the X2P coin. The project launched in May 2021.

Xenon charges a 15 percent fee on transactions that take place on its platform, such as token sales. The project takes 5 percent and distributes the remaining 10 percent to the community of investors holding X2P.

Similar to Bitcoin and Yearn Finance , Xenon has a fixed supply, of 150 trillion tokens. Many investors prefer tokens with a supply cap because they can protect against inflation.

Xenon jumped more than 400 percent overnight and rose about 500 percent in morning trading on Jul. 2. Xenon is among the cheapest cryptocurrencies right now, at $0.000002. The opportunity to receive a cut of the transaction fee and the token’s low price are drawing more investors to X2P.

We are moving back up to our all time highs! Keep holding through the ups and downs and you’ll be rewarded with more tokens. This makes your gains EXPONENTIAL! Thank you all for your continued support! Xenonian Family for Life! #XenonPay #X2PArmy pic.twitter.com/iCV65lqpaa

Xenon’s recent spike has stirred interest in its outlook. According to Digital Coin Price estimates, X2P will close 2021 at $0.0000029, 60 percent above its current price. It's then expected to continue climbing, rising 90 percent to $0.0000034 in 2022, 150 percent to $0.0000045 in 2023, 200 percent to $0.0000054 in 2024, and 245 percent to $0.0000063 in 2025.

Is Xenon Pay (X2P) a good investment?

For some, Xenon has proven to be a good investment in the short time it has been around. On Jun. 25, X2P plunged to what still stands as its all-time low at $0.00000001.

The token’s sharp decline scared off some investors, but others took faith and accumulated on the dip. Over the past seven days, those investors have seen their money grow more than 25,000 percent. To put that into perspective, an investment of $1,000 in Xenon at that time has generated a $250,000 profit.

There's no guarantee Xenon will continue to deliver such blockbuster returns. But it’s worth a look. If you prefer to buy on the dip, it's worth noting that X2P is now more than 40 percent below its all-time high.

Xenon may also appeal to investors looking for passive earnings, and to those seeking a meme coin with a supply cap (versus unlimited supply coins like Babydoge or Floki Inu).