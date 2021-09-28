Velo3D Nears SPFR Merger Date, Stock Is a Good Long-Term Investment

The forecast for Velo3D stock looks positive and the valuations look reasonable considering the high growth that the company is expected to witness. Velo3D expects a high share of recurring revenues in its sales mix. Generally, companies with a high share of recurring revenues attract a valuation premium .

Velo3D is forecasting AM (additive manufacturing) to be a TAM (total addressable market) of $215 billion by 2030. Within that, it expects the TAM for the high-value metal AM market to rise at a CAGR of 30 percent between 2019 and 2030 and reach $35 billion. The company thinks that it will alone serve $20 billion of the market in 2030.