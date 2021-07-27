TPGY Stock Has More Downside Potential Before the EVBox Merger

When TPGY announced its potential merger with EVBox, its stock price started skyrocketing. It reached a high of $31.57 on Feb. 8. However, as the rotation from growth to value started in the market on the back of high inflation and interest rate expectations, most of the SPAC names sold off and so did TPGY.

Another reason for the drop in TPGY’s price is the delay in the completion of its merger with EVBox. Originally, the merger was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 but that deadline has long passed. Investors are concerned about why the merger isn't getting completed. In May 2021, TPGY reported that the audit of EVBox’s financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2020, might take significantly longer than expected. The filing also stated that there isn't certainty about resolving the matters for finalizing the 2020 EVBox financials. These statements obviously raised investors’ concerns regarding the soundness of EVBox’s financials.