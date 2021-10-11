Social Security Increase Could Be Largest in Decades Amid Inflation Surge

A significant COLA is something that today's recipients may not be used to, and a 6 percent or higher COLA may seem great at first glance. But keep in mind that the reason next year's COLA is expected to be so large is that the cost of living has risen for all Americans. Food prices and other rising expenditures may be hurting social security beneficiaries, and while a good COLA might help, seniors may not be financially better off in the long run.