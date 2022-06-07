Rich Strike to Race in the 2022 Belmont Stakes After Skipping the Preakness

After Rich Strike won the 2022 Kentucky Derby, owner Rick Dawson of RED TR-Racing opted not to enter the horse in the 2022 Preakness Stakes. For the 42nd time in 44 years, horse-racing fans won’t see a Triple Crown winner. But Rich Strike will run in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 11.

After Rich Strike’s Kentucky Derby upset in May, Dawson announced the horse would rest instead of racing in the Preakness just two weeks later.