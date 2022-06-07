Chef Bobby Flay Becomes a 2022 Belmont Stakes Owner in the Nick of Time

The list of 2022 Belmont Stakes horse owners just got a celebrity addition. Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay announced on Monday, June 6 — mere days before the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 11 — that he had acquired an interest in the horse We the People.

The Food Network star joins an ownership group that includes WinStar Farm of Versailles, Ky., Siena Farm, of Paris, Ky., and the micro share investment organization CMNWLTH.