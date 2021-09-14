Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Should Recover, Good Long-Term Investment

OPEN stock has the ability to recover and climb higher due to its bright outlook. The real estate market is wide open to Opendoor, and the company is trying hard to expand as fast as possible. In the second quarter, Opendoor purchased 8,494 homes, which is a small fraction of the 6 million–7 million homes sold in the U.S. each year. The analysts polled by TIKR expect Opendoor’s revenues to rise 157.5 percent and 80.8 percent, respectively, in 2021 and 2022.