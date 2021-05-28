Should Investors Buy FIGS IPO Stock or Stay Away?

The FIGS IPO valued the business at $4.3 billion, but that spiked to $6.0 billion after FIGS stock surged on its debut. As the company is a supplier of healthcare professionals’ apparel, it’s no surprise its sales grew 138 percent year-over-year to $263.1 million in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company made a profit of $49.8 million in 2020, compared with $0.1 million in 2019. Figs said that it sells 98 percent of its products via its digital platform, which includes its website and mobile application.