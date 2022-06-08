After Leaving ESPN for FOX News, Will Cain Is Still Generating Controversy

According to the Gazette Review, Will Cain and wife Kathleen have been married since 2016 and have two sons, West and Charlie. The Fox & Friends Weekend co-host sometimes writes about them on social media. In April 2020, for example, he tweeted, “I was just told by my neighbor … that they saw my sons down [by] the river this week. My sons told him they were picking ‘mini lobsters’ (crawdads) out of the river. Mini lobsters. I gotta move out of NYC.”