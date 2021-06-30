Why Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Stock Is Falling, Could Recover Soon

While there has been a smart recovery in most of the beaten-down cyclical and industrial stocks, and many of them have reached their pre-pandemic highs, Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) stock continues to sag. The stock is trading near its 52-week lows. Why is RYCEY stock falling and will it go up or fall more in the second half of 2021?

So far, Rolls-Royce stock is down 6.7 percent in 2021. The stock is underperforming the S&P 500 as well as the FTSE 100. The stock’s primary listing is on the London Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker symbol “RR.”

While the U.K. has expanded its so-called “green list” for international travelers, it fell short of market expectations. Also, some of the European countries have tightened restrictions on travelers from the U.K. as the country battles the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There are a few reasons why Rolls-Royce stock is falling. First, there are still stringent travel restrictions in Europe and the regulations haven’t eased as much as the travel and tourism industry was hoping. This has led to a fall in European travel stocks including TUI.

Will RYCEY stock recover?

RYCEY stock could recover in the second half of 2021. Multiple triggers could help the stock recover. From an earnings perspective, the company expects to become cash-flow positive in the second half of the year.

Rolls-Royce has taken several cost-saving measures and expects to realize annualized costs savings of 1.3 billion pounds (almost $1.8 billion). The company is also looking to sell ITP Aero and could realize $1.8 billion from the sale, which will help it shore up the balance sheet.

Rolls-Royce operates under three business segments—Civil Aviation, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. While the Civil Aviation segment has been struggling, the Defence segment has been doing well. The Defence segment reported sequentially higher revenues and profits in 2020.

