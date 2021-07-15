Now’s the Time To Grab Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock

Also impacting SPCE stock was Branson’s anticlimactic "major announcement"—whereas markets were expecting something big, the company simply announced that it's planning two more test flights in 2021.

Virgin Galactic's announcement of a $500 million share sale didn't help matters, either. The growth company needs the money to finance its operations, but as the sale would dilute SPCE stock, the news triggered a sell-off. Whereas some companies have benefited from selling shares after being boosted by Reddit traders, sentiment toward SPCE stock seems mixed on WallStreetBets.