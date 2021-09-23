Buy Standard Lithium (SLI) Stock To Bet on the Upcoming Lithium Boom

Owing to EV demand, global lithium prices have been moving higher—good news for lithium stocks . Total lithium demand is set to reach 1 million tons by 2025, and Albemarle is its leading producer. The company anticipates a significant surge in its 2022 earnings given the lithium demand.

Piedmont Lithium, which engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the U.S., inked a five-year deal in Oct. 2020 to provide Tesla with high-purity lithium ore. The agreement with the EV pioneer accounts for almost one-third of Piedmont’s annual production from its North Carolina deposits. Lithium Americas stock is another quality name among lithium stocks. The company’s lithium brine project in Argentina has an annual capacity of 40,000 tons.