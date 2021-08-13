NIO Stock Forecast: Solid Buy Due to Many Positive Catalysts

On the earnings call, NIO mentioned that it plans to deliver three new car models next year, including its first sedan ET7. While the company aims to deliver this vehicle to Chinese consumers in early 2022, it will introduce it in Norway later in the year. The automaker also plans to make its first mass-market vehicle under another marquee. It has already assembled its core team towards this strategic initiative. NIO CEO William Li mentioned that NIO’s relationship with its mass-market brand will be like that of Audi-Volkswagen and Lexus-Toyota.