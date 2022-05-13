Why Is Kay Adams Leaving 'Good Morning Football'?By Danielle Letenyei
May. 13 2022, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
There's some speculation that Adams could be the next host of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, the New York Post reported on April 25 when it was announced that she was leaving GMF.
In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Adams said she might be looking for a bigger platform when her contract with the NFL Network expires this month. "It’s no secret the goal is to have the pedigree to have the big-boy seat at the table,” Adams told McAfee.
Adams says she doesn’t know where she’s going.
But during her last GMF show on My 13, Adams told viewers she doesn’t know what the future holds for her. “I don’t have the answers as to where I am going, what I’m doing, or when you’ll see me next,” Adams said.
Adams was one of the original hosts of GMF. The show airs every morning from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. EST and features Adams, Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager, and a fourth rotating host during the week. Colleen Wolfe is the GMF weekend host.
“You see, it’s not four people who love football. It was never that. It was this perfect conflation of magic. So, thank you to every person who has ever touched this show or chosen to spend time with us. I’m just really grateful,” Adams said in her farewell. "I am so blown away by the love, like overwhelmed, so thank you so much.”
Who is Kay Adams?
Adams was born and raised in Chicago, and she attended the University of Missouri, where she majored in communications. During her college years, she worked at a sports bar and would talk sports with her customers. She was working on-air at a country music radio station when she met a couple “ESPN guys” at a sports radio station in the same building.
“We’d talk about the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’d invite me at two in the morning to come in and talk sports,” Adams told Front Office Sports in a 2019 interview.
Adams got her start announcing NFL games through fantasy football. In 2011, she helped launch the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel with Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSGA) Hall of Famer Steve Cohen.
“That’s how I got my start, fantasy sports. Always liked it, always played it competitive as hell, and it kind of worked out,” Adams told McAfee.
Adams also worked for FanDuel and the NBC Sports Network before landing the gig on GMF in 2016. “I obviously love my job. It is the coolest thing to get to talk about football for three hours,” Adams told McAfee.
Who will replace Kay Adams?
The NFL Network hasn’t announced who they may have in mind to replace Adams. The network has yet to find a permanent replacement for former GMF host Nate Burleson, who left the show last fall to join CBS This Morning.