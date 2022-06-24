NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Denies Knowledge of Dave Portnoy’s NFL Game Ban

But Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) took the opportunity to ask why David Portnoy is banned from NFL games. “Commissioner, you believe in the First Amendment, don’t you?” Jordan asked.

“I do,” Goodell replied.

“Why do you ban Dave Portnoy from NFL games?” Jordan said, referring to the controversial Barstool Sports founder. “He’s a journalist. In fact, he’s a sports journalist. Why is he banned?”