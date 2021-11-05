Is Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Vaccinated Against COVID-19?By Jennifer Farrington
Dave Portnoy, the founder of the blog Barstool Sports and podcast host of The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co., hasn’t hesitated to share his views on the COVID-19 virus or how many times he’s contracted it. Perhaps his outspokenness is what has led to his 2.7 million followers on Twitter.
While Portnoy has spoken with many influential people and has grown to be an influencer himself, he hasn't said publicly if he has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Could his social media posts or comments made on his podcast help us conclude whether he’s vaccinated? Maybe.
Portnoy stood up for Joe Rogan (who isn't vaccinated) after he contracted COVID-19.
Podcast host Joe Rogan contracted the COVID-19 virus sometime in September 2021 while on tour, according to USA Today. Rogan, who isn't vaccinated, was criticized heavily by radio personality Howard Stern after failing to get the vaccine.
Stern, who now hosts a show on SiriusXM, expressed his disconcert for Rogan’s choices, according to Fox News, by going on a rant that appeared to be targeting the unvaccinated population in general. According to Stern, anyone who isn't vaccinated isn't wanted in the country anymore.
During his show, Stern also shared that he prefers that those who are unvaccinated who contract COVID-19 “don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it.” He added, “When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated.”
Portnoy responded to Stern’s comments by saying that while he “has revolutionized everything,” it “seems like he’s become hypocritical” and is “quick to wag his finger at you.” Stern is obviously in support of the COVID-19 vaccine while Rogan might not be.
Portnoy exposed friend via Twitter for choosing the COVID-19 vaccine over their friend’s wedding
On July 12, 2021, Portnoy took to Twitter where he called out an alleged friend for skipping her friend’s wedding because she had to get her second COVID-19 vaccine. In his tweet, Portnoy also called her a “scumbag.”
Seeing that the COVID-19 vaccine is found to be 90 percent effective at reducing the risk of severe illness, according to the CDC, Portnoy’s tweet is rather odd.
The question remains—is Dave Portnoy vaccinated?
Although Portnoy defended Rogan who isn't vaccinated and criticized a friend for choosing the vaccine over a wedding, you might assume that he isn't. However, when the COVID-19 virus was running rampant across the globe, Portnoy did mention in a video shared on Twitter that COVID-19 would “go on forever until there is a vaccine.”
During that same podcast, Portnoy also expressed how “dangerous” COVID-19 is and recommended that listeners “mask up and live your life.” Although Portnoy has shown behavior that might suggest he isn't vaccinated, the question is still up for debate.
In addition to COVID-19, it appears that other issues are boiling up for Dave Portnoy
