Is Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

Dave Portnoy, the founder of the blog Barstool Sports and podcast host of The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co., hasn’t hesitated to share his views on the COVID-19 virus or how many times he’s contracted it. Perhaps his outspokenness is what has led to his 2.7 million followers on Twitter.

While Portnoy has spoken with many influential people and has grown to be an influencer himself, he hasn't said publicly if he has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Could his social media posts or comments made on his podcast help us conclude whether he’s vaccinated? Maybe.

Portnoy stood up for Joe Rogan (who isn't vaccinated) after he contracted COVID-19.

Source: Facebook Joe Rogan

Podcast host Joe Rogan contracted the COVID-19 virus sometime in September 2021 while on tour, according to USA Today. Rogan, who isn't vaccinated, was criticized heavily by radio personality Howard Stern after failing to get the vaccine.

Stern, who now hosts a show on SiriusXM, expressed his disconcert for Rogan’s choices, according to Fox News, by going on a rant that appeared to be targeting the unvaccinated population in general. According to Stern, anyone who isn't vaccinated isn't wanted in the country anymore.

During his show, Stern also shared that he prefers that those who are unvaccinated who contract COVID-19 “don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it.” He added, “When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated.”

