Dave Portnoy Is Now the Proud Owner of a Hamptons Beachfront Home

In January 2022, Portnoy handed over $9.75 million for the keys to a beach house in the Hamptons, as reported by the New York Post. For those less familiar with the Hamptons, it's located at the end of Long Island, N.Y., and is formed by various towns and villages. The Hamptons is home to many wealthy individuals and celebrities including Beyoncé, Anderson Cooper, and now Portnoy.