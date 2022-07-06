Biden Is Suing Arizona Over Restrictive Voting Requirements

However, Arizona also seems to be determined to fight for this law until the very end. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is a Republican, told Capitol Media Services that this is about more than simply protecting the state's right to ensure that only citizens vote in elections. Brnovich said there's reason to believe all this is part of some larger scheme by some, including "neo-Marxists'' to allow people not in this country to influence elections. In a tweet, addressed at Biden, he said, “I will see you in court. Again.”