Did Trump Finance Cyber Ninjas’ Arizona Election Audit?

The dispute over the 2020 U.S. presidential election results continues. In Apr. 2021, the Arizona Senate hired a contractor to audit Maricopa County's election results. What happened to the Arizona audit? Did Donald Trump fund the effort?

Trump supporters insist there were fraudulent practices in the 2020 election, and that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency fairly. While many Republicans continue to complain about the election results, Democrats strongly defend their victory.

Before the Arizona Senate engaged Cyber Ninjas for the Maricopa County audit, the election results in the county had been audited multiple times. The previous audits found no fraud.

The Maricopa County election audit is an effort to find out whether voters there truly chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 election. Biden got 45,000 more votes than Trump in Maricopa , which is the most populous county in Arizona. Biden went on to win the state. Trump supporters doubt those results and have wanted to have the results checked again.

What happened to the Arizona audit?

It's been about five months since Cyber Ninjas began the audit, and it hasn’t delivered its final report. The exercise was expected to take 30 days. According to Arizona media reports, the auditor needed at least two weeks to complete its report. Some professional auditors have questioned how Cyber Ninjas has gone about the audit.

The delay could be partly attributed to some members of the Cyber Ninjas team having serious cases of COVID-19.

The release of the audit's related documents is also stirring controversy. While the Arizona Senate wanted to keep some of the documents secret, pressure from some civil groups to release them resulted in the Senate being forced to. There are also demands to make the Cyber Ninjas audit report public.

John Brakey, an official helping oversee the audit of the 2020 Arizona election, says auditors are looking for bamboo fibers because of a baseless accusation that 40K ballots from Asia were smuggled here. #AzAuditPool pic.twitter.com/57UOBYIehg — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) May 5, 2021

