ASTS Stock Price Forecast: Will Reddit Make It Explode Like AMC?

According to Fintel, ASTS stock’s short volume ratio was around 21 percent on June 15 compared to 11 percent on June 14. The huge volume of bearish bets indicates that it could be a short squeeze target.

Retail investors on Reddit groups have shown strong interest in ASTS stock. A post, which has been upvoted over 1,100 times, mentioned that ASTS stock is an attractive bet with a significant addressable market size.