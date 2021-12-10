Why Gas Prices Have Dropped and Where They Could Be in 2022

The U.S. (EIA Energy Information Administration) has some good news for consumers: it expects gas to fall to $3.01 per gallon in Jan. 2022, and to average $2.88 next year. Meanwhile, the outlook for gas prices will depend on crude oil prices, which can be difficult to predict—no one expected WTI to turn negative in 2020 or for crude to hit multiyear highs in 2021.