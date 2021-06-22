Why Is Dogecoin Falling, and Will It Recover?

Cryptocurrencies have been volatile this year. While things were looking good for crypto assets a couple of months back, they've seen massive selling pressure since May. Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have crashed along with other cryptocurrencies. Why is DOGE falling, and will it go back up?

The market opinion on cryptocurrencies is divided. On one side of the spectrum are Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, who see them as worthless. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has also warned that cryptos could fall to zero. On the other hand, Elon Musk, Cathie Wood, and Mark Cuban are backing cryptocurrencies.