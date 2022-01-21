NHL Players Are Frustrated With Having To Pay Escrow

To get a clearer picture of how escrow works in the NHL, let's look at a hypothetical player with a salary of $1 million. With the current season’s escrow set at 17.2 percent, the player will make $828,000 for the year and $172,000 would be put into an escrow account. If the total HRR for the season ends up being $2 billion and players' total salaries are $3 billion, escrow would be collected from players to even out the amounts.