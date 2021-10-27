Why Do Companies Buy Back Shares? 2% Tax Might Impact Repurchases

A CNBC survey of CFOs revealed that 55 percent of them think that the repurchase tax would impact their buyback decision and they would repurchase fewer shares. However, 40 percent think that the tax wouldn't have an impact. The survey was conducted between Sept. 20 and Sept. 29 among 20 U.S.-based CFOs. While the combined market cap of the companies was around $4.5 billion, the sample size looks small.